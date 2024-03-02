Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IIP.UN. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Veritas Investment Research restated a reduce rating on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday. Laurentian set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.27.

TSE IIP.UN opened at C$13.78 on Friday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$11.43 and a 52-week high of C$14.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -51.04 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -140.74%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

