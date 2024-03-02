International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Position Trimmed by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,739,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366,911 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $143,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 770.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IGT opened at $26.64 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 1.95.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

