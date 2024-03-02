International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 19.8% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $188.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $196.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

