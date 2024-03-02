InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Shares Gap Down to $109.51

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $109.51, but opened at $106.05. InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at $106.70, with a volume of 46,340 shares.

IHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.82 and a 200 day moving average of $84.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 621.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 15,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

