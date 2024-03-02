Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,306 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBKR. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 567,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,104,000 after purchasing an additional 397,729 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 72,574 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on IBKR. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $110.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.83. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $110.68.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,135,968.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263,880.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 25,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $2,467,595.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,981,376.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,135,968.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263,880.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,027 shares of company stock valued at $48,369,714 in the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

