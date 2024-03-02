Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Given New C$4.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Integra Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, January 26th.
Integra Resources Stock Performance
Integra Resources Company Profile
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Integra Resources
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What are earnings reports?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.