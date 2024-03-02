Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Given New C$4.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Integra Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ITR

Integra Resources Stock Performance

Integra Resources Company Profile

Shares of CVE ITR opened at C$0.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.14. Integra Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.91 and a 52-week high of C$2.10.

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.