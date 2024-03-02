Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.150-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.15-$3.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CL King initiated coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $35.99 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.30 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

