Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Donald F. Coleman Sells 15,000 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 15,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $583,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 629,338 shares in the company, valued at $24,487,541.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Intapp Trading Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ INTA opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.75. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $50.46.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $103.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
INTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
