Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Donald F. Coleman Sells 15,000 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 15,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $583,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 629,338 shares in the company, valued at $24,487,541.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Intapp Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ INTA opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.75. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $50.46.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $103.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $103.17 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intapp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 100.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 7.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.78.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

