Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INSM. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Insmed in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.10.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. Insmed has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 20,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $585,872.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,292.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 20,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $585,872.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,292.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 6,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $204,205.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,929,721.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,154,791. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Insmed by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,224,000 after buying an additional 1,024,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Insmed by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,763,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,571,000 after acquiring an additional 356,555 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Insmed by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,374,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,327,000 after acquiring an additional 307,913 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in Insmed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,889,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,416,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,433,000 after acquiring an additional 579,241 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

