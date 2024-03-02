Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 307 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $81.39 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $81.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average is $73.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

