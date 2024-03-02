Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,581 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Johnson Rice cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $114.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.07. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

