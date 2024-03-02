Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,017 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,088,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,128,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,042,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,837,985,000 after purchasing an additional 549,861 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,582,298 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,562,664,000 after purchasing an additional 549,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,571 shares of company stock valued at $3,972,607. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $163.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.58. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $164.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

