Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Prologis by 13.6% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 53.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 43,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 14.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its position in Prologis by 110.1% during the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management raised its position in Prologis by 10.2% during the third quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 12,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $134.61 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $124.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.08 and a 200 day moving average of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

