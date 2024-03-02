Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 429 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,181 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 33.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,601,000 after buying an additional 153,316 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in TJX Companies by 11.3% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 29,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,647 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 12.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.19.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $98.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $112.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $102.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.97.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

