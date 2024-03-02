Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 199 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DE opened at $367.82 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.58.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

