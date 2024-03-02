Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $999,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,754 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FedEx from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.56.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock opened at $246.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.33. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $190.83 and a 52 week high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

