Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $699,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

