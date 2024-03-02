Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $596,000 Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Diageo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO opened at $150.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.20. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Several research firms have recently commented on DEO. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

