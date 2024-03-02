Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,322 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,697 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $58.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.86. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BHP

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.