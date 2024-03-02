Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 89.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,594 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in NIO by 19.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,497,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,267,000 after buying an additional 879,832 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 352.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 630,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 491,140 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth $37,918,000. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth $1,888,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,241,000 after buying an additional 4,835,232 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Bank of America lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $5.78 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.98.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. NIO had a negative return on equity of 114.38% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

