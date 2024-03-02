Insider Selling: Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) COO Sells 745 Shares of Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) COO Daniel Bensen sold 745 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $14,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 450,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,014,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Bensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Daniel Bensen sold 2,050 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $41,000.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Daniel Bensen sold 1,501 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $30,020.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Daniel Bensen sold 9,587 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $173,428.83.

TYRA stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $20.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 667.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 758,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after buying an additional 26,383 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $4,712,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

