Insider Selling: Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) COO Sells 745 Shares of Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) COO Daniel Bensen sold 745 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $14,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 450,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,014,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Daniel Bensen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 29th, Daniel Bensen sold 2,050 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $41,000.00.
- On Monday, February 12th, Daniel Bensen sold 1,501 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $30,020.00.
- On Wednesday, February 7th, Daniel Bensen sold 9,587 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $173,428.83.
Tyra Biosciences Price Performance
TYRA stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $20.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tyra Biosciences
About Tyra Biosciences
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tyra Biosciences
- What is a Dividend King?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.