Insider Selling: Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Insider Sells $191,600,000.00 in Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $191,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of Symbotic stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of -151.59 and a beta of 2.02. Symbotic Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $64.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.00.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $368.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.28 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYM has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,081,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,819,000 after purchasing an additional 40,699 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 882,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,311,000 after purchasing an additional 141,333 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,008,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

