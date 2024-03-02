Insider Selling: Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Insider Sells $191,600,000.00 in Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $191,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Symbotic Stock Performance
Shares of Symbotic stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of -151.59 and a beta of 2.02. Symbotic Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $64.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.00.
Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $368.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.28 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on Symbotic
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,081,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,819,000 after purchasing an additional 40,699 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 882,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,311,000 after purchasing an additional 141,333 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,008,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000.
About Symbotic
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Symbotic
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.