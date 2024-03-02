Insider Selling: Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) SVP Sells 5,611 Shares of Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE DGX opened at $124.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $148.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.55.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 37.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.92.

Get Our Latest Report on Quest Diagnostics

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 16,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.