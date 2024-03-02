Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Sells $210,204.54 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) Director Yossi Sela sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $210,204.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,515 shares in the company, valued at $16,455,067.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yossi Sela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Yossi Sela sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,929,150.00.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $45.01 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FROG. DA Davidson increased their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

