Insider Selling: Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) General Counsel Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher M. Crain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Christopher M. Crain sold 1,500 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $180,180.00.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE:HLI opened at $127.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.76 and a 200-day moving average of $112.10. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.92 and a 52 week high of $133.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 54.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

