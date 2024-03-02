Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) COO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,114,249.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, February 1st, Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $274,860.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $271,000.00.

NASDAQ EA opened at $140.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.



Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

