Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,492 shares in the company, valued at $17,477,364.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $825,360.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $413,880.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Keh Shew Lu sold 1,500 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $102,090.00.

DIOD opened at $70.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.46. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $97.37.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.76 million. Diodes had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth $59,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

