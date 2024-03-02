Insider Selling: Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Sells $47,683.60 in Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $47,683.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ardelyx Stock Up 0.2 %

ARDX stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 0.92. Ardelyx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.26 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 53.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARDX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

Get Our Latest Report on ARDX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 235.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.