Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.22, for a total value of $13,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80.

On Friday, December 29th, Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total transaction of $33,722.40.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $138.08 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.77 and a 1 year high of $155.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Totem Point Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

