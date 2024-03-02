Insider Selling: Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Director Sells 4,502 Shares of Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) Director David J. Stetson sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $1,747,946.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,104 shares in the company, valued at $7,805,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 2.3 %
AMR stock opened at $386.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $376.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.12. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.38. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.72 and a 12 month high of $452.00.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $4.10. The business had revenue of $959.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.65 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.
