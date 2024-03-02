Insider Selling: Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Director Sells 4,502 Shares of Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) Director David J. Stetson sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $1,747,946.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,104 shares in the company, valued at $7,805,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 2.3 %

AMR stock opened at $386.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $376.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.12. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.38. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.72 and a 12 month high of $452.00.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $4.10. The business had revenue of $959.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.65 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,182,000 after buying an additional 216,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,755,000 after buying an additional 176,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 725,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,778,000 after buying an additional 22,856 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 672,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,551,000 after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 600,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.