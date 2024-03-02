Insider Selling: Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Director Sells 148 Shares of Stock

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) Director Anne Delsanto sold 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $14,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,425.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, February 1st, Anne Delsanto sold 148 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $15,547.40.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Anne Delsanto sold 148 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $15,901.12.

AEIS opened at $103.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.86. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $405.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AEIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

