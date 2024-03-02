Insider Buying: WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Director Purchases $21,000.45 in Stock

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) Director Kerry M. Stemler acquired 733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.65 per share, for a total transaction of $21,000.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.86. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $36.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.24.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $221.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth about $19,533,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 3,621.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,471,000 after purchasing an additional 496,958 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 58.3% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,343,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 494,936 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WesBanco by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 117,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in WesBanco by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 110,397 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James raised WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

