Insider Buying: Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) Insider Acquires £376,476.56 in Stock

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) insider Alan Simpson acquired 553,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £376,476.56 ($477,519.74).

Alan Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Alan Simpson acquired 650,000 shares of Brickability Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £448,500 ($568,873.67).

On Friday, January 26th, Alan Simpson bought 100,000 shares of Brickability Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £63,000 ($79,908.68).

Brickability Group Stock Performance

BRCK opened at GBX 66 ($0.84) on Friday. Brickability Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 41.06 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 77 ($0.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £209.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 733.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 54.79.

Brickability Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Brickability Group’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

About Brickability Group

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

