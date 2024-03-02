Insider Buying: Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Director Buys C$17,000.00 in Stock

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) Director André Gaumond acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$17,000.00.

ALS stock opened at C$18.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.08. Altius Minerals Co. has a 52-week low of C$16.11 and a 52-week high of C$23.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$852.15 million, a P/E ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.29.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Laurentian upgraded shares of Altius Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.00.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

