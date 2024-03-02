Insider Buying: Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Chairman Buys 16,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2024

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADCGet Free Report) Chairman Richard Agree purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $888,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 135,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,952.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Richard Agree also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 10th, Richard Agree purchased 10,500 shares of Agree Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.57 per share, with a total value of $656,985.00.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $56.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day moving average is $58.93. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 173.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 267.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 117.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ADC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Agree Realty

About Agree Realty

(Get Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.