Insider Buying: Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Chairman Buys 16,000 Shares of Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) Chairman Richard Agree purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $888,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 135,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,952.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Richard Agree also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, Richard Agree purchased 10,500 shares of Agree Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.57 per share, with a total value of $656,985.00.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $56.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day moving average is $58.93. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 173.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 267.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 117.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ADC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.17.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

