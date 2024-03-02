Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) CEO Sells $491,250.55 in Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick Williams sold 3,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.21, for a total transaction of $491,250.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,216 shares in the company, valued at $20,769,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Patrick Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Patrick Williams sold 9,667 shares of Innospec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total transaction of $1,208,471.67.

On Friday, February 23rd, Patrick Williams sold 9,667 shares of Innospec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total transaction of $1,202,284.79.

Innospec Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $125.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.10. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.74 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innospec

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.25. Innospec had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Innospec in the third quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Innospec during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Innospec during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Innospec by 5.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Articles

