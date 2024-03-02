Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

IR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.64.

IR stock opened at $91.62 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $92.44. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.96 and a 200 day moving average of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,011 shares of company stock worth $24,178,259. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

