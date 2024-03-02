Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives $6.72 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.72.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $5.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.75 and a beta of 1.59. Infinera has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 28,537 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Infinera by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,680 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Infinera by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,263,000 after acquiring an additional 208,779 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

