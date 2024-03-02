Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$90.00 at National Bankshares

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$89.00 to C$90.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

IMO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities downgraded Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a C$86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$86.77.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IMO

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$86.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$78.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$60.19 and a 1 year high of C$86.74.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.08 by C$0.39. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of C$13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.57 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 8.3798371 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 28.27%.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.