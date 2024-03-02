Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHFree Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

NYSE:IMH opened at $0.04 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

