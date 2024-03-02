Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Price Performance
NYSE:IMH opened at $0.04 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Impac Mortgage
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.