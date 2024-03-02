IMI plc (LON:IMI) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 19.20 Per Share

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.20 ($0.24) per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from IMI’s previous dividend of $9.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

IMI Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON IMI opened at GBX 1,726 ($21.89) on Friday. IMI has a 12-month low of GBX 1,394 ($17.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,776 ($22.53). The company has a market cap of £4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,855.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,674.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,582.79.



IMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($23.47) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($27.27) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

