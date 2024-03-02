IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,361 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned 0.40% of IMAX worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IMAX by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after purchasing an additional 27,207 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of IMAX by 40.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IMAX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IMAX shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IMAX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

IMAX Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77. IMAX Co. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The company has a market cap of $893.27 million, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $86.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.83 million. IMAX had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

