Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,516 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 7,853 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Illumina worth $34,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Illumina by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,269,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 120.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $242,758,000 after purchasing an additional 964,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 18.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $649,525,000 after purchasing an additional 544,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $140.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $238.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.36.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.95.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

