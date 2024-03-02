Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) Short Interest Update

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,993,300 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the January 31st total of 2,400,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Iida Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ANTOF opened at C$17.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.00. Iida Group has a 1 year low of C$17.00 and a 1 year high of C$17.00.
Iida Group Company Profile
