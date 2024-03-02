ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0476 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

ICL Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. ICL Group has a payout ratio of 42.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ICL Group to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

ICL Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE ICL opened at $5.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. ICL Group has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of ICL Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. 14.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

