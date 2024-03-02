Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 322.2% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 220,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after acquiring an additional 168,541 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 7.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 24.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 319,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 62,609 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Stock Performance

Ichor stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 2.04. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $203.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. Research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ichor news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,268,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,659 shares of company stock worth $3,652,848. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

