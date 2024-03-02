Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

HURN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of HURN opened at $99.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.22 and its 200 day moving average is $102.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.59. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $70.66 and a 12-month high of $113.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.71 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $417,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $417,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,921.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,164 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $121,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,238 shares of company stock worth $1,688,486 in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HURN. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after acquiring an additional 589,297 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after acquiring an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

