Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 41.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,801,100 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 524,800 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $18,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,483,483.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.95 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.66.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

