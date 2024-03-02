Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hub Group from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Hub Group to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $42.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.12.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.67 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.99%. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

