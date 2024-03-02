HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,928,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,493,245 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $115,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,964,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,420,000 after acquiring an additional 438,181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,718,000 after buying an additional 109,003 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in HSBC by 3.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,799,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,150,000 after acquiring an additional 178,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in HSBC by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,561 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $65,592,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $811.00.

HSBC Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $38.97 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.79.

HSBC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.91%. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

